Carnival Cruise Lines – Three Continents in 31 Days

Carnival Luminosa

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a once-in-a-lifetime 31-day cruise on Carnival Luminosa, which will sail to three continents. Sailing from Brisbane, Australia to Japan and then across the Pacific Ocean to Alaska, and ending in Seattle.

In the latest addition to the Carnival Journeys program offers longer and more varied itineraries in Carnival’s 50-year history.

“This itinerary reads like a travel lover’s wish list. This transpacific voyage on Carnival Luminosa is a truly unique offering,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “As we continue to grow our fleet and our offerings, our team is taking every opportunity to create exceptional new experiences for our guests. This sailing is a perfect testament to that.”

The 30-day itinerary departs Brisbane, Australia, on April 1, 2024, and includes the following port visits: Guam; Okinawa, Hiroshima, Yokohama (Tokyo), Aomori and Kushiro, Japan; Seward, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, and a cruise through the Hubbard Glacier and ending in Seattle, Washington on May 1, 2024. The sailing’s stop in Okinawa, Japan will mark Carnival’s first-ever visit there.

Carnival currently has more than 150 longer itineraries open for sale, including over 70 Carnival Journeys cruises. To learn more about Carnival Journeys and see other offerings, click here.

