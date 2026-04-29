Carnival Advances Fuel Procurement Modernization With New Digital Platform

[By: Carnival Corporation]

Carnival Corporation & plc, (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world’s largest cruise company, has fully deployed Shiptech, an end-to-end digital marine fuels procurement and management platform to help modernize its global fuel purchasing operations across its eight world-class cruise lines.

Evolving to Support Greater Operational Scale and Complexity

In recent years, Carnival Corporation’s operational scale and complexity began outpacing its legacy bunker procurement application, which for years effectively helped manage fuel purchasing activities across the company’s global fleet. Eager to leverage its decades of expertise and operational excellence in planning, purchasing and managing fuel for its 90-plus ship fleet, Carnival Corporation sought a new future-ready solution to unlock even greater end-to-end value and performance from its fuel purchasing activities.

Carnival Corporation selected Inatech’s Shiptech based on its comprehensive digital platform capable of unifying and standardizing enterprise?wide data, enhancing access to real-time fleetwide information and integrating and streamlining processes for greater efficiency. Shiptech’s strong data model, mobile accessibility, vendor collaboration capabilities and robust governance controls support multi?brand and multi?region operations. Plus, its cloud-native architecture along with its ability to support the full bunker procurement lifecycle within a single platform provides the flexibility and functionality to scale seamlessly with the company’s long-term innovation and operational ambitions.

“Modern cruise operations demand precision at scale,” said Michael McNamara, vice president of strategic fuel sourcing for Carnival Corporation. “Shiptech gives us increased visibility and control across our eight global cruise lines and 94 ships so we can make even smarter, faster and more cost-effective fuel decisions all backed by real?time data and meaningful insights.”

Early Results Signal Even Greater Performance Potential in the Future

Since deployment, Carnival Corporation has taken its fuel planning and procurement operations to the next level. By fully centralizing critical data and streamlining communication, the company can now manage demand variance, supplier performance, cost innovation initiatives and commercial claims with greater speed and accuracy. The company can also boost its compliance and audit readiness with more comprehensive audit trails, granular access controls and configurable governance mechanisms.

Looking ahead, Carnival Corporation plans to use the platform to support its broader cost management, sustainability, digital transformation and risk management objectives. Upcoming enhancements will help the company further finetune its sourcing decisions with access to real-time market data, lower-emission fuel sourcing options and expanded emissions tracking. Future workflow automation advancements will also integrate with voyage and itinerary systems to provide additional insights to empower strategic decisions.

“The Shiptech platform provides a solution that can evolve alongside our fuel procurement team in a way that supports our broader digital transformation goals,” said McNamara. “But most importantly, our teams now have the data and visibility they need to operate with even greater clarity, stronger controls and more confidence than ever before.”

Please visit Carnival Cruises at https://www.carnival.com/