Cargotec Continues to Evaluate Strategic Options for Navis Business

By The Maritime Executive 10-01-2020 01:45:23

Cargotec has decided to continue to evaluate strategic alternatives for its Navis business to identify the best options to support future development of Navis. On 6 February 2020, Cargotec announced that the company will review strategic alternative development paths, including new ownership structures and a potential sale of Navis software business. Cargotec announced in connection to its January-March interim report that the evaluation had been paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cargotec’s other software business will not be part of the evaluation.

Navis is a global leader providing mission critical software solutions and services to terminal operators, ocean carriers, ship owners and inland logistics operators.

