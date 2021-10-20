CargoGulf Launches New Service Serving the Arabian Gulf-Pacific Trade

[By: CargoGulf]

CargoGulf, the leading independent global Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), extends its services to connect the Arabian Gulf and Sri Lanka to the Pacific Islands.

The service begins on 19 October 2021 from Dubai, UAE and 23 October 2021 from Colombo, Sri Lanka, offering fortnightly sailings connecting via CargoGulf hubs in Busan, South Korea, Singapore and Port Klang, Malaysia to the Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia regions, as well as the northern Australian ports of Darwin and Dampier.

CargoGulf is Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) registered and Automated Manifest System (AMS) filer approved for shipments to the U.S. territories such as Guam.

Hans-Henrik Nielsen, CargoGulf's Global Development Director, says the Pacific trade further enhances the company's services: "We found this niche market appealing, as it requires technical skill and service level. It's different to larger and price-driven markets, where container flow is regular in/out.

“In the current extreme equipment crunch situation, most larger container operators do not pay as much attention to the small markets due to the lack of equipment, which enables our entry, as we have sufficient containers in our fleet. We are confident there's room for us to enter the market with our strong track record in delivering high-quality services across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Indian Subcontinent."

CargoGulf has earned a solid reputation for excellence across the Middle East and beyond. Business for this trade lane is served by CargoGulf's own fleet of containers and slot charter agreements from the Arabian Gulf to connect with its main hubs for transpacific islands. All charges are standard with no hidden extras.

