Cargo Care Solutions Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Year-Long Celebration

[By: Cargo Care Solutions]

Cargo Care Solutions, a leading maritime supplier with expertise in cargo access equipment, container lashing systems, cargo pumps, and hydraulics, proudly announces its 40th anniversary. From humble beginnings in Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Copenhagen, to a thriving international presence, the company has navigated challenges with resilience and innovation to become a trusted name in the shipping industry.

Founded in 1985 as Macor Marine Systems, the company emerged during a period of growth in container shipping, which created a steady demand for hatch covers and related services. The company adopted the name Cargo Care Solutions in 2010 to better reflect its expanding focus on service, maintenance, and innovation, while adding hydraulics and pumps divisions.

Under the leadership of CEO Peter Peltenburg, son of Macor Marine Systems original team member Ton Peltenburg, Cargo Care Solutions has grown into a global enterprise with locations in Rotterdam, Houston, Shanghai, Singapore, Hamburg, and Copenhagen.

“As we celebrate 40 years, we reflect on the incredible journey that has brought us here,” said Peter Peltenburg. “From navigating intense competition to expanding into new services, our success is a testament to the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our clients, and our commitment to innovation.”

To mark its 40th anniversary, Cargo Care Solutions will celebrate throughout 2025 with a series of events and initiatives honouring its heritage and looking toward the future. A key highlight will be the groundbreaking this spring for a new sustainable headquarters with a waterfront location along the Oude Maas in Rotterdam. This new facility reflects the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and its strong ties to its roots in Rotterdam.

The company continues to expand its offerings, recently launching a line of fixed and loose container lashings to further strengthen its role as a full-solution provider who can design, install, and maintain lashing systems for newbuilds and retrofits.

Through the years, the company has exhibited a keen entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to its customers that has marked its growth. For example, the opening of the Cargo Care Solutions office in Houston in 2019 followed many years of picking up multiple projects in the area and thereby building up their reputation in the region.

The company’s commitment to its customers is a core principle that continues today, as exemplified recently. When they received an urgent call from a customer in need of immediate assistance on Christmas Day 2024, the cargo pump team completed a shaft replacement within 12 hours so the vessel could resume operations quickly.

“We pride ourselves on our high standards of performance and our dedication to our customers,” said Peter Peltenburg. “It’s something I learned early on from my father and continue to focus on every day. I feel lucky to be able to keep leading the company forward.”