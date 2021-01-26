Caravel Group and Fleet Management Sign Neptune Declaration

By The Maritime Executive 01-26-2021 03:27:00

The Caravel Group and Fleet Management have signed the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change. Developed by a taskforce of stakeholders from across the maritime value chain, the Neptune Declaration calls for a worldwide action to end the unprecedented crew change crisis caused by Covid-19.

“Travel restrictions brought about by the global pandemic have pushed seafarers to their limits,” says Harry Banga, Chairman and CEO of the Caravel Group. “Thousands of seafarers are stranded aboard ships and are forced to work beyond their contracted period of employment. It is our collective responsibility to protect the rights and wellbeing of our seafarers, and we must do what we can to put an end to this humanitarian crisis.”

More than 300 companies have joined forces to ensure the crew change crisis is resolved as soon as possible. They have signed the Neptune Declaration that defines four main actions:

1. Recognise seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to Covid-19 vaccines

2. Establish and implement gold standard health protocols based on existing best practice

3. Increase collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes

4. Ensure air connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers

“At Fleet, we take the wellbeing of our seafarers very seriously,” says Kishore Rajvanshy, Managing Director, Fleet Management Limited. “The role of seafarers is crucial to help the world overcome the pandemic by ensuring the continuity of trade flows, especially the essential goods such as food, medical equipment and other vital supplies. The onus is thus upon us to safeguard their rights and resolve the crew change crisis as soon as possible.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.