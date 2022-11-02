Capital-Executive Ship Management Corp. Takes Delivery of Newbuilding

[By: Capital-Executive Ship Management Corp.]

Piraeus, November 2, 2022. Capital-Executive Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery of the newbuilding C/V Manzanillo Express, a 13,300 TEU container vessel. This vessel is the largest reefer ship ever built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, with a carrying capacity of 2,220 reefers, and an overall capacity of 65,000 tons of reefer goods.

Applying cutting edge technologies aimed at reducing the vessel’s environmental footprint, “Manzanillo Express” combines enhanced ‘green’ features, which result into more than 35% lower energy consumption and reduced carbon emissions and more than 85% reduction of certain harmful emissions (NOx & SOx), compared to older container vessels of similar capacity. The vessel will operate to the highest operational environmental standards, including full compliance with IMOs EEDI Phase 3, with the ability to run on Tier III mode together with the hybrid scrubber that is installed. The vessel is also dual fuel LNG ready and has a full alternative maritime power system installed (AMP), also known as “cold ironing.

