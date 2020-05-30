Callan Marine’s General Pershing Begins Work on Bolivar Ferry Terminal

Callan Marine is serving as the prime contractor to the Texas Department of Transportation for a maintenance dredging project located at the Bolivar Ferry Terminal, in Galveston, Texas. Work began in May and is estimated to be complete in late July 2020.

The project consists of the removal of 600,000 cubic yards of material and returning the landings to the required depth of 22 feet. The dredged material will be hydraulically transported via pipeline to placement area BU-1, located northeast of the proposed dredging location.

Callan Marine’s 18 inch cutter suction dredge the General Pershing has begun work on the project. As a portable dredge, the General Pershing is capable of mobilizing quickly to any location, showcasing speed and versatility. The General Pershing is equipped with 1,500 total installed horsepower.

Callan Marine, based in Texas, performs dredging projects for both private and public clients with the ability to restore berthing depths for ship docks and navigation channels, and facilitate waterway transportation.

