Callan Marine Announces Three New Vice Presidents

By The Maritime Executive 06-24-2020 03:42:50

Callan Marine recently announced the promotions of three staff members to Vice President positions.



Kevin Pearse, Sarah Dearing, and Todd Knight were all named vice presidents within the company where they will expand their current roles and continue leading Callan Marine into the future.



Kevin Pearse, Operations Manager, was named Vice President of Operations. He is a 28-year veteran of the dredging and marine construction industry having worked for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, the Bean Companies, and the Orion Marine Group. His roles have included Project Engineer, Estimator, Superintendent, and Project Management. Kevin graduated from Louisiana State University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science in General Business.



Sarah Dearing, Estimating Manager, was named Vice President of Estimating. She is a 12-year veteran of the dredging industry and began her career at Great Lakes Dredging and Dock. She has a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from Texas A&M University.



Todd Knight, Technical Manager, was named Vice President of Technical. He is a 30-year veteran of the oil and gas and marine industries. He is responsible for all equipment, manages the repair and maintenance program, and special projects pertaining to future Callan Marine equipment. Todd’s experience dates back to his role as Chief Electrician on semi-submersible drilling rigs. He is well versed in PLC and VFD applications as well as extensive experience with hydraulic and mechanical systems in many different applications and configurations.



“Callan Marine is blessed with incredible experience and talent,” remarked Callan Marine President Maxie J. McGuire. “Kevin, Sarah, and Todd not only embody the Callan mission and vision, but their teamwork and dedication are hallmarks of our company.”



Callan Marine, LTD. is a Texas-based, family-owned dredging business founded in 2009. Callan Marine performs dredging projects for both private and public clients by providing services to restore berthing depths for ship docks, navigation channels, or otherwise facilitate transportation in our nation’s waterways. For more information, visit www.callanmarineltd.com.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.