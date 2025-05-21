Cal Maritime Gets New Superintendent as it Becomes Cal Poly Maritime

The California Maritime Academy is set to become Cal Poly Maritime in the merging of two of California’s academic institutions.



Cal Poly has appointed two new leaders to guide the future of the Cal Poly, Solano Campus and the Cal Poly Maritime Academy as part of its ongoing integration efforts. Dr. Corey Cook has been named vice president and chief executive officer of Cal Poly, Solano Campus, and Rear Admiral (Retired) Eric C. Jones, USCG, has been named superintendent of the Cal Poly Maritime Academy.

Cook and Jones were appointed to their new posts after a national search. Both roles are effective July 1, 2025.

“These new leaders will work closely with colleagues from across both campuses to advance our shared mission, champion Learn by Doing and deepen our commitment to maritime education and regional impact,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong.

Cook’s and Jones’ appointments are the next step in an integration approved in November by the CSU Board of Trustees in order to build on Cal Poly’s strong track record in admissions and enrollment; unite two institutions that share a hands-on, immersive educational approach; and create administrative efficiencies.

“This is a significant step forward in a process that will enhance Learn by Doing, strengthen maritime education in our region and bolster student success for all current and future Cal Poly and Cal Poly Maritime Academy students,” said Michael J. Dumont, interim president of Cal Maritime.

As vice president and CEO, Cook will lead Cal Poly, Solano Campus, providing strategic vision, executive leadership, and operational oversight for all programs and initiatives. He is widely respected for his commitment to student success, inclusive innovation and institutional transformation.

Cook, who most recently served as executive vice president and provost at Saint Mary’s College of California, brings a strong record of academic planning, public engagement and transformational leadership in higher education. He previously served as founding dean of the School of Public Service at Boise State University and has led strategic planning, accreditation, and academic reform initiatives.

Cook holds a doctorate and a master’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a bachelor’s in political science and peace and conflict studies from UC Berkeley.

As superintendent, Jones will serve as the administrative leader and chief academic officer of the Cal Poly Maritime Academy. He will oversee the academy’s merchant mariner license-track programs, training vessels, the Corps of Cadets, port facilities, and other associated programs.

Jones joins Cal Poly following more than 35 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Coast Guard. His leadership roles included assistant commandant for human resources and commander of the Seventh District, where he oversaw operations across the Southeastern U.S. and Caribbean and managed workforce systems for over 57,000 members. He also coordinated multi-agency responses during Hurricanes Dorian, Irma, and Maria, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, holds a master’s degree from MIT, and is a fellow of Harvard’s National Preparedness Leadership Initiative and MIT’s Seminar XXI on Foreign Policy and International Relations.

Cal Poly and Cal Maritime will begin operating administratively as one university, Cal Poly, effective July 1, 2025, under the leadership of President Armstrong. Academic integration will continue over the following year, with the first Cal Poly Maritime Academy students enrolling in Fall 2026.

