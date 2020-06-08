C&C Marine and Repair Delivers the General MacArthur to Callan Marine

By The Maritime Executive 06-08-2020 05:06:32

June 8, 2020 – Belle Chasse, LA based C&C Marine and Repair recently delivered to Callan Marine, LLC the

General MacArthur, a new 24,000 horsepower (18,000 kw), 290’ x 72’ x 16’ Cutterhead Suction Dredge. The

General MacArthur has a digging depth of 97 feet, a suction diameter of 34 inches and a discharge diameter of

32 inches. C&C Marine and Repair, LLC completed construction of the vessels hull and superstructure in less

than sixteen months.



The General MacArthur was designed by Downey Engineering, based in Metairie, LA. The vessel includes three

(3) MAK diesel-electric engines, along with two (2) Caterpillar diesel driven generators. The vessel’s accommodations include a total of 33 beds, a galley, gym and TV/Rec Room, conference room, laundry facilities,

engineer’s office, captain stateroom, and chief engineer’s stateroom. The vessel was outfitted with a soft-core

joiner system throughout the accommodation spaces for added crew comfort and safety.



All major dredging equipment on the project was supplied and installed by SPI/Mobile Pulley Works. All major

electrical equipment was supplied by M&I Electrical. Installation of all electrical equipment was done by

Versatech, Inc.



The General MacArthur was the second dredge built by C&C Marine and Repair in the past sixteen (16) months.

C&C Marine previously delivered the J.S. Chatry to Weeks Marine in February of 2019. The J.S. Chatry was a

22,000 HP, 310’ x 72’ x 17’, Cutterhead Suction Dredge, with a discharge diameter of 30 inches. C&C Marine and

Repair, LLC completed construction of the vessels hull and superstructure in less than eighteen months.



C&C Marine and Repair has been building support vessels and components for the dredging industry since 1997.

What started as repairs to existing dredges evolved into the fabrication and construction of hopper barges, deck

barges, anchor barges, supply barges, and idler barges for various customers in the dredging industry. “C&C

Marine’s facilities are well suited to handle new construction dredge projects. We’ve been able to develop a

build strategy that is efficient and cost effective for our customers.” States Tony Cibilich, owner of C&C Marine

and Repair.

C&C Marine and Repair was established in 1997 and is in Belle Chasse, LA, on 80 acres along the Intracoastal

Waterway. The company designs and builds towboats, dredges, offshore supply vessels, barges, and a variety of

other marine vessels. The company’s facilities are designed to perform all new construction under roof.

