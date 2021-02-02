BV Solutions Marine & Offshore Strengthens Capabilities

By The Maritime Executive 02-02-2021 01:05:47

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has announced that MAC (Maritime Assurance & Consulting) will officially become Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS). BVS is the technical advisory, asset management, and assurance solutions partner dedicated to the marine and offshore energy markets.

Bureau Veritas Solutions M&O brings together services and people from within Bureau Veritas to create a proactive and dedicated capability, offering value to clients through technical services and solutions. BVS focuses on three core service lines:

Engineering, Risk & Environment Services

Smart Assets & Digital Services

Assurance & Project Management Consultancy

MAC was acquired in 2016 and continued to operate under its own brand. This change of name is intended to represent the stronger unified approach BVS will have in meeting the marine and offshore challenges of today and tomorrow. It will enable more synergies and bring additional and enhanced services to clients.

Paul Shrieve, President of BV Solutions M&O, commented: “Bringing MAC under the BVS brand means that we are one unified team offering the same great support with enhanced capabilities. By listening to our clients and gaining an in-depth understanding of their challenges, we will continue to deliver tangible improvements to assets and business performance, safely and responsibly. In partnership, we go beyond pure compliance advice to enable our clients’ assets to perform more reliably, more efficiently, and at a signi?cantly reduced level of risk, particularly in an ever more digital world.”

