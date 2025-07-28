Bureau Veritas Joins “Wind for Shipping” Project to Drive Wind Propulsion

[By Bureau Veritas]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) and Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS) are delighted to announce their participation in Wind for Shipping (W4S), a European research and development initiative funded by the Interreg North-West Europe programme. Launched in January 2025 and running through July 2028, the project brings together twelve partners — including shipyards, shipping companies, research institutions, and regional authorities — from across the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France, with the shared goal of accelerating the maritime sector's transition toward low-emission shipping.

Wind for Shipping focuses on the development, scaling, and adoption of wind propulsion technologies —specifically rotorsails and wingsails. These innovative systems harness wind power and have the potential to reduce fuel consumption by an estimated 20% to 40%, significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions from commercial vessels. The project’s total budget is €5.7 million, of which €3.4 million is co-financed by the European Union.

The initiative plays a key role in supporting European climate ambitions by addressing some of the main barriers to the commercial deployment of wind-assisted propulsion. It seeks to lower production costs, optimize manufacturing processes, and strengthen the entire value chain, from design and production to installation and operation. The project also aims to strengthen regional maritime innovation ecosystems by fostering collaboration among coastal regions. By aligning research, production, and logistics capacities, Wind for Shipping contributes to building Europe’s position as a Maritime Centre of Excellence for Green Shipping.

BV and BVS will bring to the project their extensive technical expertise in performance assessment. Specifically, BVS will provide CFD and weather routing calculations as well as project customized on-board measurement data. BV, through hydrostructure and energy efficiency simulations, will develop modeling methodologies to evaluate the intrinsic performance of wind propulsion technologies and their effect on the performance of the vessel. In addition, BV will support the project’s exploration of composite manufacturing processes to enable large-scale production of wind propulsion systems, a crucial step in making these solutions viable for widespread commercial use.

“By contributing to Wind for Shipping, we reinforce our commitment to the maritime energy transition and to enabling the safe, effective deployment of sustainable technologies across the industry. This collaboration is another example of how Bureau Veritas is actively supporting innovation while upholding the highest standards of safety, reliability, and environmental stewardship,” said Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

Robbert van Hasselt, Wind for Shipping's project leader, said: “Upscaling rotors and sails in both size and number marks a decisive step toward making wind-assisted ship propulsion economically viable. By combining technical innovation with scalable solutions, we aim to accelerate the green transition in maritime transport and make wind a central force in sustainable shipping.”