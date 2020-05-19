Bureau Veritas Cyber Security Classification for New LNG carrier

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services is classing the recently delivered ‘Elisa Larus’.

France LNG Shipping SAS (a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG*) has taken delivery of the LNG carrier ‘Elisa Larus’ from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea. The 174,000 cbm gas carrier is classed by Bureau Veritas.



The new vessel has been awarded a Bureau Veritas cyber security notation. The BV cyber notations provide procedures and methodologies to address design and operational requirements for cyber security in compliance with IMO 2021 requirements as well as the new IACS recommendation 166.



‘This is the first such award of a cyber notation for an LNG carrier’, commented Jean-Baptiste Gillet, Director Advanced Services, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.



‘A cyber security notation from BV provides a pragmatic approach to cyber security – reflecting industry needs and cyber security best practice. And with a newbuilding we are able to help ensure "cyber security by design".’ BV cyber security notations are based on BV’s rule NR 659 and the result of co-development with marine security experts.



LNGC ‘Elisa Larus’ - Vessel Particulars

Length overall: 297.23 meters

Breadth: 46.40meters

Gross tonnage: 118,286 tons

Propulsion: WinGD X-DF

Cargo tank capacity: 174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (Korea)

Flag: France

France LNG Shipping SAS has taken delivery of the LNG carrier ‘Elisa Larus’ from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries - courtesy Bureau Veritas

