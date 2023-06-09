BUDD Group 170th Anniversary

[By: BUDD Group]



The BUDD Group is proud to announce the celebration of its 170th anniversary in the maritime industry.



To mark its 170 years of existence, the BUDD Group has decided to celebrate in style. On the 3rd June of this year, a private yacht cruise on Paris’ Seine River will be followed by a gala dinner at the Travellers’ Club, the only remaining hôtel particulier (private town house) on the Champs-Elysées. The dinner will be attended by distinguished guests from the maritime community, including prominent P&I Clubs and their sea carrier members, as well as representatives from national and international institutional bodies.



The celebration of the Group’s 170th anniversary is an opportunity to showcase its expertise and know-how, as well as to thank all those who have contributed to its success over the years.

