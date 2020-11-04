BSM Gets DNV GL Approval for Remote Delivery of SIGTTO LICOS Training

Online course complements face-to-face training in times of Corona By The Maritime Executive 11-04-2020 09:25:56

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has received DNV GL class approval to offer the Liquified Cargo Operations (LICOS) training course remotely via its Maritime Training Centre (MTC) in Cyprus. The maritime solutions provider is now one of the very few organisations within the industry with this capability that meet the high standards of the Society of International Gas Tanker & Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).

With current restrictions on travel, BSM guarantees steady training delivery to its internal gas fleet as well as to external customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This ensures that seafarers across the industry acquire and retain the necessary competencies prior to serving on LPG and LNG vessels.

“Our aim is to maintain the highest standards of delivery to seafarers without them needing to physically travel to a training centre and expose themselves to unnecessary health risks. The addition of the SIGTTO course to our online catalogue complements our offering greatly in supporting the competence development of our LNG crews “, says Andrew Hall, General Manager HR Marine at BSM.

In addition to the SIGTTO LICOS, BSM offers three other gas-related remote training courses aimed at the relevant crew who sail on board liquified gas carriers, in particular those who are responsible for the safe planning and execution of operations related to cargo on board. With LNG currently being the fastest growing natural energy source, favoured by the shipping industry, BSM’s simulator-based online courses ensure crew are competent to operate the vessel in a safe and efficient manner.

“As we are moving towards a more decarbonised world and demands for liquified gases are rising, the gas shipping sector is facing new challenges, such as equipping seafarers with the right skills and competences for safe cargo operations. BSM’s bespoke online training programme meets the sophisticated SIGTTO requirements and imparts expertise that is instrumental in developing the next generation of seafarers“, comments SIGTTO Director David Furnival.

Andrew Hall concludes: “Online remote delivery in the industry is here to stay, many courses previously delivered in our training centres and now delivered remotely have been carefully evaluated to ensure we maintain full knowledge transfer, that is most important to us”.

For further information on BSM’s online training courses, please view https://mtc.bs-shipmanagement.com/

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.