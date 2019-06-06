Bronswerk Selected by VTHM for USCG Polar Security Cutter

Image courtesy of VT Halter Marine

By MarEx 2019-06-06 06:12:00

Bronswerk Marine is pleased to announce selection by VT Halter Marine for turnkey HVAC-R systems for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Polar Security Cutter (PSC). Bronswerk will supply the system design, equipment and installation of the accommodations HVAC, engine room ventilation and boiler plant systems.

Bronswerk is accustomed to providing systematic solutions to support a vessel operating in these extreme sea states and weather conditions. They issued a report on “HVAC Design Considerations for Heavy Polar Icebreakers” in February 2018 to initiate technical discussions with some potential solutions for the Polar Security Cutter. Bronswerk also collaborated with Technology Associates Inc. on PSC’s concept design.

“We are excited to contribute to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Polar Security Cutter. We are looking forward to partner with VT Halter as a major supplier and to leverage Bronswerk’s experience in this new program,” said Francis Fontaine, CEO of Bronswerk Group.

The project will be executed by Bronswerk’s Gulf Coast team, which will expand in employees to support the program.

Bronswerk Group is a leading provider of complete HVAC-R systems for the commercial marine and naval industries. Bronswerk provides system engineering, equipment manufacturing, and shipyard installation and commissioning services.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.