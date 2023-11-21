BRIX Marine Launches The Aldebaran: Latest Addition to NAIAD Vessel Series
[By: BRIX Marine]
BRIX Marine, a renowned leader in marine craftsmanship, proudly announces the launch of its newest NAIAD vessel, the Aldebaran. This 11.3M NAIAD Pilot RHIB showcases the cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and unparalleled performance that have become synonymous with the BRIX Marine brand.
Key Features of the Aldebaran Include:
|
Hull Specifications
|
Length x Beam: 11.3m | 37′ x 3.85m | 12′ 6″
|
NAIAD Hull
|
Length 11.3M (37′): Beam 3.9M (12′ 9″)
|
Deck Accessories
|
Flush side & fore decks with aluminum grab rails around the cabin
|
Cabin Features
|
Walls & ceiling insulated & paneled with white FRP & aluminum trim
|
Electrical & Navigation
|
Garmin GPSMAP 8612xsv MFD/Sonar
|
Safety Features
|
Dry agent fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detector, gasoline fume detector
|
Finishes
|
Clear coat protective finish on exposed aluminum
The Aldebaran, meticulously built by BRIX Marine, is more than a vessel—it’s a purpose-built craft tailored to excel in its mission as a pilot boat. Seamlessly integrating quality, innovation, and functionality, the 11.3M NAIAD emerges as a stellar choice for both recreational and professional maritime pursuits.
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.