BRIX Marine Launches The Aldebaran: Latest Addition to NAIAD Vessel Series

Published Nov 21, 2023 8:00 AM by The Maritime Executive

BRIX Marine, a renowned leader in marine craftsmanship, proudly announces the launch of its newest NAIAD vessel, the Aldebaran. This 11.3M NAIAD Pilot RHIB showcases the cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and unparalleled performance that have become synonymous with the BRIX Marine brand. 

Key Features of the Aldebaran Include: 

Hull Specifications

Length x Beam: 11.3m | 37′ x 3.85m | 12′ 6″ 
Lightship: 6,000 kg | 13,230 lbs. 
Trial Weight: ~6,422 kg | ~14,160 lbs. 
Propulsion: 2 x 300HP Yamaha 
3 bl 15.75″ X 18″ SS props 
Passenger Count: 4 passenger + 1 crew  

NAIAD Hull

Length 11.3M (37′): Beam 3.9M (12′ 9″) 
Dead Rise 23 degrees progressive 
5086 alloy aluminum hull skins 
D-shaped foam EV50 (approx. 600mm diameter) 
IsoCoat polyurea hybrid elastomeric membrane 

Deck Accessories

Flush side & fore decks with aluminum grab rails around the cabin 
Boarding handrails at bow & aft splashwell 
Generator access hatches 
Fixed radar box & light mast on cabin rooftop 
Freeman 12″ round liftout hatch in outboard well 

Cabin Features

Walls & ceiling insulated & paneled with white FRP & aluminum trim 
Shockwave S2 mid-back shock-mitigating helm seat 
Shockwave S5 Pro mid-back shock-mitigating passenger seats 
Storage cuddy with built-in bunk areas 
Electric marine toilet with solar-powered exhaust fan 
Dometic rooftop air conditioning system 

Electrical & Navigation

Garmin GPSMAP 8612xsv MFD/Sonar 
Victron MultiPlus 12V/3000VA Inverter/charger 
Northern Lights 6kW diesel generator 
Garmin Twin SD card reader, VHF radios, radar, AIS Class B transponder

Safety Features

Dry agent fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detector, gasoline fume detector 
USCG-approved life rings, Jason’s cradle, 6-person life raft 

Finishes

Clear coat protective finish on exposed aluminum 
Zolatone interior paint, anti-fouling bottom paint 
Treadmaster non-slip exterior decking sheets 
Full house vinyl wrap in 3M 2080-G14 Gloss Burnt Orange 

The Aldebaran, meticulously built by BRIX Marine, is more than a vessel—it’s a purpose-built craft tailored to excel in its mission as a pilot boat. Seamlessly integrating quality, innovation, and functionality, the 11.3M NAIAD emerges as a stellar choice for both recreational and professional maritime pursuits. 

