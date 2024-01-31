BRIX Marine Launches 3814-CTC 'Hammer Cat' with Starboard Walkaround

[By: BRIX Marine]

BRIX Marine, a pioneer in maritime innovation, is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to its RecPro fleet – the 3814-CTC Offshore "Hammer Cat" with Starboard Walkaround. Powered by the exceptional twin Mercury 600hp outboards, this meticulously crafted catamaran is designed to redefine the offshore boating experience, prioritizing both performance and functionality.

“If you care about safety and want the security of an actual offshore boat that will always take you way out beyond the rest and bring you back safe, regardless of the changing conditions, talk to Brix,” said Karl Homola, proud new owner of Hammer Cat.

Designed with a keen focus on offshore adventures, the 3814-CTC features a purpose- built starboard walkaround, elevating the overall boating experience. With a hull length of 41 feet and a beam of 14 feet, this catamaran boasts a lightship weight of approximately 23,000 lbs, ensuring exceptional stability on the water.

“Take the time to walk on the Hammer Cat, and you will see how tough and rugged BRIX builds their catamarans,” expressed Homola. “Built for rough waters and long- range travel while staying safe, dry, and warm with capabilities of staying offshore for weeks at a time."

Discover the specifications and features of Hammer Cat:

Key Specifications:

Hull Length: 41'

Waterline Length: 35'

LOA: ~45' with anchor

Beam: 14'

Lightship Weight: ~23,000 lb

Max HP: 2 x 600HP outboards

Fuel Capacity: 2 x 250 gal

Noteworthy Features:

Sleeping for 7 in 4 private locations

Custom double helm in the main salon

Full-size galley

Full head compartment with shower

3 joystick-equipped steering stations, including flybridge

Beachcomber bow door

Dingy crane & AB inflatable RIB

Insulated fish holds with fresh water ice systems

Live well on the aft deck

“It was important to the owner that we could incorporate three full joystick steering stations in this design,” stated Perry Knudson, Managing Director at BRIX Marine. “We worked closely with the team at Mercury Marine to make sure that was possible, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

BRIX is excited to announce that Hammer Cat will be on display at the Seattle Boat Show, held from Feb 2-10! Join the BRIX team at the Bell Harbor Marina B2 & B4 to step aboard this extraordinary vessel and experience firsthand the innovation that sets BRIX Marine apart.

“After saving up to fulfill my dream, I could not settle on just any aluminum boat; I had to go with BRIX! Thanks for making this happen, BRIX!” said Homola.

For more information about Seattle Boat Show, visit www.seattleboatshow.com.

For more information about BRIX Marine and the 3814-CTC Offshore, visit www.brixmarine.com.