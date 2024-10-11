BRIX Marine 3 New Custom 34' Foil Assist Catamarans for Na Pali Experiencee

[By: BRIX Marine]

BRIX Marine, a leading builder in high-performance aluminum vessels, announces the launch of three custom-built 34' Foil Assist Catamarans for Na Pali Experience, a premier boat tour company in Kaua'i, Hawaii. These vessels, designed in collaboration with Jutson Marine Design, are built to enhance the Na Pali Coast guided tour experience with improved safety, speed, and passenger comfort.

“We are thrilled to partner with BRIX Marine on these innovative boats,” said Nathaniel, Founder/Owner of Na Pali Experience. “Their craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident, and we are excited to elevate our guest experience along the Na Pali Coast.” The three vessels, named Kulea, Lanakila, and Tokihi, offer seating for up to 20 passengers and one crew member, featuring cutting-edge technology tailored to meet the operational needs of Na Pali Experience. Designed with asymmetric catamaran hulls and midship-mounted hydrofoils, they offer optimal performance in varying sea conditions. Each vessel is equipped with twin 300 HP Suzuki outboard engines and a fuel capacity of 2 x 100-gallon tanks, making them highly maneuverable for the scenic coastal tours Na Pali Experience is renowned for.

The vessels also include custom enhancements such as SeaDek foam decking, high-grade vinyl seating, washdown systems, and advanced navigation electronics. Safety remains a top priority with full compliance to USCG Subchapter "T&" standards, ensuring both passenger comfort and regulatory adherence.

Drew, Captain at Na Pali Experience, added, “These vessels not only perform exceptionally well in the water but are visually stunning. Our guests will enjoy a safe, intimate, and memorable tour.”

BRIX Marine’s collaboration with Na Pali Experience highlights their commitment to designing vessels that align with specific operational goals, ensuring quality, performance, and durability.