Britannia P&I Academy Returns for 2025 Programme

[By: Britannia P&I Club]

This week Britannia P&I Club is hosting its annual Academy providing Members with a deeper understanding of the Club.

Taking place from 2 to 6 June at Britannia P&I’s London office, the week-long programme of education, insight, and networking is designed exclusively for the Club’s Members and provides a comprehensive introduction to the Britannia Group and all aspects of P&I and FD&D insurance.

Running for over 25 years, the Academy is aimed at people who are relatively new to the P&I industry. This year’s event sees 46 delegates from 30 of the Club’s Members representing 16 countries taking part. The week features a series of expert-led sessions covering a broad range of topics, including underwriting, claims, loss prevention, people risks, sanctions, sustainability, and salvage.

In addition to the educational programme, a full schedule of social activities is planned for the week. Delegates will have opportunities to network with Britannia Group staff and each other during hosted lunches and dinners, a guided tour of the iconic Lloyd’s building, and an evening at a West End theatre show.

“The Britannia P&I Academy offers an excellent introduction to the P&I sector and insight into how the Britannia Group operates, all in a welcoming and informal setting. It’s a valuable opportunity for Members to deepen their understanding of both the market and their Club, build connections with Britannia P&I colleagues, and enjoy a rewarding experience,” said Andrew Cutler, CEO of the Britannia Group.