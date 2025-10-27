Breakthrough Order for G70 Mk10.7 Engine

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has won an order for 2 × 6G70ME-C Mk10.7 engines for 2 × 159,000 dwt crude oil tankers for Greek outfit, Dynacom Tankers, and currently under construction at New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) in Jiangsu, China. The engines will be constructed in Korea and mark the first sale of a 70-bore engine from Everllence’s latest Mk10.7 platform.

Bjarne Foldager – Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “We introduced the Mk10.7 platform on the first engine back in November 2023 and it’s currently available in engine bore-sizes ranging from 50- to 95-bore. In 2024 alone, we saw 40 × Mk10.7 engines being ordered, which in itself represents a very positive market response. This year we expanded Mk10.7 options to also include 80- and 95-bore and now we see the market rewarding us with this milestone G70-10.7 order. To me, this demonstrates our ability to meet the needs of our valued partners, whether they be yards, owner or engine builders. The next step will be to land Mk10.7 80- and 95-bore orders and I have no doubt but that it is just a question of time before we also see these engines find their way into new projects.”

Susanne Kindt – Senior Vice President, Engineering, Two-Stroke Business – Everllence, said: “The Mk10.7 engine platform is the latest generation of engine design in the Everllence two-stroke engine portfolio. Accordingly, this G70ME-C10.7 engine relies on a versatile yet simplified basic design that both delivers a highly competitive fuel efficiency and allows shipowners full retrofit-flexibility to any of our dual-fuel offerings whenever they find it relevant for their business. We envisage the concept appealing to many newbuilding segments, including Suezmax tankers, container feeders and bulk carriers from 180-210,000 dwt in particular.”