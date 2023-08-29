Boskalis Contract to Widen Section of A2 Motorway in Limburg, Netherlands

[By: Boskalis]

Boskalis is to widen the A2 motorway between the junctions Het Vonderen and Kerensheide on behalf of Rijkswaterstaat (Dutch Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management). To improve the traffic flow on the only north-south motorway in the southern part of the province of Limburg, the current 2x3 lane motorway needs to be widened. The contract has a value of approximately EUR 190 million and is due to be completed late 2027.

Peter Berdowski, CEO Boskalis: "We are delighted to be carrying out this major infrastructure project for Rijkswaterstaat and thereby contribute to the accessibility of the province of Limburg. The application of innovative solutions and a project approach in which care for the environment and safety for our employees and other stakeholders were distinctive in the award. With our long-standing expertise in earthmoving, road construction and construction of civil engineering structures, our team of passionate colleagues is looking forward to carrying out this important project."

Boskalis will widen and upgrade the current motorway over a stretch of approximately 20 kilometers. As a result of the widening, 11 viaducts will need to be completely replaced. The connection between the A73 motorway and the A2 motorway will also be improved and the construction of fauna passages will restore the ecological connection between currently fragmented pieces of nature.

Boskalis was distinguishing in its bid by focusing on limiting traffic disruption as well as the impact on the surroundings. The phasing of the work is expected to contribute to a safe workplace whilst maintaining a good traffic flow. During construction, the use of sustainable building materials and circularity will be central and zero-emission equipment will be deployed. Furthermore the Go-Barry, a mobile remote-controlled road barrier developed by Boskalis in cooperation with Rijkswaterstaat, will be used to increase the safety of our colleagues during the execution of the work.

A2 section Het Vonderen and Kerensheide

The A2 between the interchanges Het Vonderen and Kerensheide connects southern and central Limburg with the rest of the Netherlands and abroad. The highway is located in the narrowest part of the Netherlands: from the German to Belgian border, the Netherlands is no wider than 4.8 kilometers here.

