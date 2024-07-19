Bluferries New Passenger Hybrid Ro–Ro Ship Designed by CTE Perdikaris

[By: CTE Perdikaris]

Bluferries, the company of the FS Italiane Group’s Polo Logistica operating in maritime transportation in the Strait of Messina, Italy, C.T.E. Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural & Technical Services Ltd., and RINA, a multinational inspection, certification, and engineering consultancy, announce the launch of a state-of-the-art hybrid Ro-Ro passenger ship, Sikania II Hybrid. This innovative vessel is set to revolutionize passenger travel between Villa San Giovanni (Reggio Calabria) and Messina, Italy. Designed by the Greek company C.T.E. Perdikaris and built in Greece by Celt under RINA surveillance, this vessel represents a significant leap forward in sustainable maritime technology.

At the heart of this new vessel lies its cutting-edge hybrid propulsion system, a testament to Bluferries' commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency. The hybrid system seamlessly integrates traditional diesel engines with advanced electric propulsion, significantly reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption. This dual approach not only enhances environmental sustainability by offering zero emissions at port during loading and unloading operations but also reduces fuel consumption during navigation, ensuring reliable and efficient service for passengers.

Crafted with precision by C.T.E. Perdikaris, the new ferry features a sleek and modern design that enhances both performance and passenger comfort. Similar in size and capability to the "Sikania II Hybrid" Ro-Ro ferry of the company, this vessel measures approximately 105 meters in length and boasts a gross tonnage of 4,100 GT. It is designed to transport 22 heavy vehicles or 125 cars and 400 persons, offering ample space and advanced amenities for passengers and cargo alike.

The true innovation of this vessel lies in its use of green technologies. The ship is equipped with four azimuth thrusters Z-drive, each connected directly to one diesel engine of 1000kW and one electrical motor of 350kW. The electrical motors are connected to NMC batteries with an energy storage capacity of 1MWh. The vessel is energy-independent, featuring an advanced energy management system. During navigation, the batteries can be charged through the electrical motors acting as shaft generators. The stored energy is used for hybrid propulsion, combining diesel engines and electric motors to supply power to the azimuth thrusters. When approaching port, the vessel operates on fully electric propulsion for zero emissions during all maneuvering, loading, and unloading operations. Additionally, solar panels fitted on board provide 25kW of power, supplying all ship accommodation services.

Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia Logistics said, “the launch of Bluferries' new green ship represents a fundamental step in the renewal process of our fleet. Today we can see the result of our investments, with the delivery of this increasingly eco-sustainable vessel. Thanks to the hybrid propulsion it will allow a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions and "zero emissions at port" during the arrival and departure phases. In the coming months it will be subjected to testing and, once towed into the Strait, it will be definitively put into the water, inaugurated and renamed, in order to take full service in the first months of 2025. The new ship is the result of an investment of 26 million euros, partly financed with funds from the National Plan for Complementary Investments to the PNRR, and will be added to the 5 that already operate in the Strait".

Giuseppe Sciumè, CEO of Bluferries commented, “Bluferries remains at the forefront of maritime innovation with our new hybrid Ro-Ro vessel, developed in collaboration with C.T.E. Perdikaris and classed by RINA. This vessel meets high standards of efficiency and reliability, paving the way for greener maritime transport. Its inaugural voyage is set for early 2025, with regular services to follow. We plan to expand our hybrid fleet, reinforcing our position in eco-friendly maritime solutions. This launch enhances connectivity between Sicily's key hubs. The Calabria-Sicily route will benefit from a faster, cleaner, and more reliable transportation option.”

Theano Perdikaris, CEO of C.T.E. Perdikaris said, “We have brought our extensive expertise to this project, ensuring the vessel meets stringent environmental standards while maintaining operational excellence. This project showcases the potential of hybrid technology in reducing the maritime industry’s carbon footprint,” said. “We are proud to partner with Bluferries in setting a new benchmark for sustainable marine transport. Our company, a pioneer in ship design and innovative solutions in Greece, embedding green technology, has designed a ship that meets the challenge from Bluferries Srl to deliver an avant-garde vessel with lower emissions footprint than her two sister vessels Trinacria and Sikania, cutting-edge in terms of environmental technology. Crucial to the success of this endeavor was the involvement of RINA, which proved its commitment to the maritime green transition."

Giosuè Vezzuto, Marine Executive Vice President at RINA concluded, “We are proud of the collaboration with Bluferries and CTE Perdikaris on this state-of-the-art hybrid vessel. This project represents a major step towards decarbonization and exemplifies the synergy needed for a sustainable maritime future. It highlights the pioneering efforts and Greece's pivotal role in advancing sustainable maritime practices. Together, through collaboration and innovation, we are steering towards a cleaner, more responsible worldwide maritime industry for future generations.”