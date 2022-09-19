Blue Water Mariner Webinars Now on NHC YouTube Channel
[Courtesy of NOAA]
Hi Blue Water Mariners,
We've reached the mid-point of the Atlantic hurricane season as of September 10th. Hopefully, everyone has stayed safe thus far. The webinars that we provided a few weeks ago are posted on the National Hurricane Center's YouTube channel:
National Hurricane Center Hurricane Forecast Operations and Products
Michael Brennan
July 11, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xPyRiARc3A
National Hurricane Center Wind/Wave Forecasts for Blue Water Mariners
Chris Landsea
July 12, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eyUyxsSxA4
Enjoy and be safe over the open ocean,
Chris
Dr. Chris Landsea is Branch Chief, Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch at NOAA / NWS / NCEP / National Hurricane Center
