Blue Water Mariner Webinars Now on NHC YouTube Channel

Published Sep 19, 2022 3:03 PM by The Maritime Executive

[Courtesy of NOAA]

Hi Blue Water Mariners,

We've reached the mid-point of the Atlantic hurricane season as of September 10th. Hopefully, everyone has stayed safe thus far. The webinars that we provided a few weeks ago are posted on the National Hurricane Center's YouTube channel:

National Hurricane Center Hurricane Forecast Operations and Products

Michael Brennan

July 11, 2022  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xPyRiARc3A

National Hurricane Center Wind/Wave Forecasts for Blue Water Mariners

Chris Landsea

July 12, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eyUyxsSxA4

Enjoy and be safe over the open ocean,

Chris

Dr. Chris Landsea is Branch Chief, Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch at NOAA / NWS / NCEP / National Hurricane Center

