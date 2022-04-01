Bergen Engines & Kongsberg Maritime to End Exclusive Agreement

Image courtesy of Bergen Engines AS

[By: Bergen Engines AS]

Bergen Engines AS and Kongsberg Maritime AS, today announced that the agreement between them whereby Kongsberg Maritime provides the exclusive route to market for Bergen engines and parts in the commercial marine sector, is to terminate in June this year, following a transitional period.

The two companies entered into a five year agreement in 2019, when Kongsberg acquired the commercial marine division of Rolls-Royce plc.

Bergen Engines was subsequently sold by Rolls-Royce to Langley Holdings plc, the British engineering group, on 31st December, 2021.

Kongsberg Maritime will continue to distribute Bergen’s marine engines on a non-exclusive basis going forward. The termination has been described by both parties as “amicable”.

