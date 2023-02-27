Belzona, Polymeric Repair Company Opens Fifth Facility

Belzone Opens 5th Facility - Adrea van der Graff

Belzona, a global polymeric repair and protection material manufacturer, has opened its fifth SuperWrap II Training Centre on the European continent in partnership with its Dutch Distributor, Perspect Benelux.

Belzona SuperWrap II is a composite pipe and tank repair system primarily used on damaged pipes and tank walls for a fast return to service. The system comprises of a fluid-grade epoxy resin, a reinforcement sheet based on fiber glass and carbon fiber, and a release film to consolidate repairs.

The pipe repair kit is available in three enhanced resins for application at different service temperatures, meaning that the solution can withstand temperatures between -60°C (-76 °F) and 150°C (302°F) once cured.

André van der Graaf, Product Manager at Perspect Benelux, responsible for training at the facility, said: “After an intensive course at Belzona’s training facility in Harrogate, I’m glad to share my knowledge on how to apply the Belzona SuperWrap II system as a fully certified trainer. We are working very hard to optimize our facility in Dordrecht, Netherlands, to receive interested parties on how to apply Belzona SuperWrap II in certified conditions.”

Perspect Benelux has obtained a wealth of experience in providing for its customers in areas such as pipe repair and tank linings. The opening of the new certified Belzona SuperWrap II Training Centre will enable the Company to share its expertise with project leaders and maintenance colleagues.

In addition to the new center in the Netherlands, SuperWrap II Supervisor and Installer Training is available in the European region at Beltech Solutions AS (Norway), Alliatech (France), Rodator (Spain), and B.S. Italia (Italy). An extensive range of courses is also offered at Belzona’s Corporate Headquarters in Harrogate (UK), Miami (USA), Ontario (Canada), Chonburi (Thailand), and Nanjing (China), ensuring consistently high application standards for Belzona solutions across the globe.

Meanwhile, Belzona recently opened its first training facility on African soil at AESSEAL, South Africa, ensuring that its Contractors can access a first-class standard of training no matter where they are based.

Ian Wade, Belzona’s Technical Services Manager, said: “The opening of Belzona’s SuperWrap II Training Centres, which are an extension of Belzona Corporate training, will help ensure that Installer and Supervisor training is available in the region to ultimately grow the Belzona SuperWrap II system while offering high-end training and technical support.”

Since 2021, training standards are upheld by the Belzona Corporate SuperWrap II Trainer Committee, which audits trainers and facilities and internal staff every two years to renew their SuperWrap accreditations.

All SuperWrap training is also in line with ISO 24817 and ASME PCC-2, ensuring that applications are taught to industry-recognized engineering standards. At the same time, the courses can be delivered in either English or the respective native language of each Centre to maximize accessibility.

Belzona’s Application and Training Programme promotes safe and successful applications of its products, building on over 70 years of experience by minimizing failures and continuing to demonstrate innovation and expertise in industrial polymeric coatings.

For more information about Belzona’s Application and Training Programme, please click here: https://www.belzona.com/en/about/training.aspx

