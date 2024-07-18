Becker Marine Systems is Set to Launch Two New Products at SMM 2024

[By: Becker Marine Systems]

The Hamburg-based company is a leading provider of manoeuvring systems and energy-saving devices for the maritime industry. Two new product segments will be introduced during SMM to underscore this position. As the market leader in manoeuvring systems and energy-saving devices, Becker Marine Systems is set to make a significant impact at this year‘s SMM. Known for its innovative and efficient solutions for the industry, the company will unveil two new product segments, further solidifying its position at the forefront of sustainable maritime technology.

Market Launch of New Product Segments

Becker Marine Systems is pleased to announce the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of two new offerings designed to optimise the hydrodynamic performance of vessels. These products demonstrate the company‘s dedication to innovation and sustainability, providing state-of-the-art solutions that improve vessel efficiency and contribute to eco-friendly shipping. Henning Kuhlmann, the managing director of Becker Marine Systems, will reveal all the details at a press conference at the company’s booth on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00 a.m. Media representatives will receive a separate invitation to the event.

Corporate Design and Website Relaunch

In conjunction with the product launches, Becker is proud to announce its corporate design and website relaunch. The refreshed design reflects the company‘s forward-thinking approach and dedication to staying ahead in the maritime industry. The new website will provide easy access to information about the company‘s network, products and services.

New Exhibition Booth Concept

Visitors to SMM will have the opportunity to visit Becker Marine Systems‘ new exhibition booth A1.223 in hall A1. The booth, which is jointly used by Becker and their strategic partner Nakashima Propellers, offers an inviting space for attendees to learn more about the company‘s manoeuvring and energy-saving solutions. It will be the perfect venue for engaging with the Becker exhibition team, who will be available to answer questions and discuss the benefits of the company‘s extensive product portfolio.

"We are thrilled to use the platform of SMM in our hometown, Hamburg, to introduce our new product segments and refreshed corporate design,“ said Henning Kuhlmann, Managing Director of Becker Marine Systems. "The optimisation of hydrodynamic performance is at the heart of everything we do, and our new product segments reflect our dedication to advancing green shipping.“

Becker invites all SMM attendees to visit their booth and discover the latest manoeuvring systems and energy-saving device advancements. Join us to explore how our solutions can help optimise your vessel‘s performance and contribute to the maritime industry‘s sustainable future.