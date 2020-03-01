Becker Marine Systems Introduces WingSail Project

By The Maritime Executive 03-01-2020 03:20:00

Becker Marine Systems has announced today it is joining the growing International Windship Association (IWSA) and bringing it its WingSail project online.

Becker Marine has placed developing solutions to reduce energy consumption and harmful emissions at the core of their business. Becker’s products are well-established in the world market from super tankers to container ships, passenger ferries, large cruise ships and luxury yachts. Now, they are developing scalable wind propulsion units for commercial shipping. This is done through a wealth of experience in close interaction with their customers gained through thousands of rudder and energy-saving-device projects.

“In line with the demands of modern shipping, we have combined highly efficient aerodynamics with a user-friendly smart control system and a low-maintenance structure for safe and reliable sailing,” states Henning Kuhlmann, Managing Director of Becker Marine Systems GmbH. “To make sure our products disrupt the market, not ship operations, we took special care to develop folding solutions in conjunction with the sails.”

This design feature ensures that carrying the wings will not prevent the ship from entering air draft restricted areas or disturb loading operations. Becker Marine is teaming up with a network of trusted partners and Kuhlmann adds: “We are looking forward to facing future challenges – and to offer the complete WingSail-ecosystem ranging from sails, anti-drift devices, weather routing, system-engineering and integration to operational training.”

Gavin Allwright, IWSA Secretary general, comments: “There has been significant growing interest in wind propulsion systems recently and Becker Marine Systems joining the International Windship Association (IWSA) at this time makes perfect sense. We look forward to working together to ensure a bright future for this viable, credible and truly low carbon means of ship propulsion.”

Becker Marine are now searching for prototype application projects, after having finalized thorough CFD investigations, structural studies and demonstrator designs.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.