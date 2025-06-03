BASSnet and Closelink Integration Streamlines Marine Lubricant Procurement

[By: BASS]

Closelink GmbH, a maritime technology company specialising in marine lubricant procurement, and BASS Software, the leading global provider of maritime ERP cloud solutions, have successfully completed an integration between their platforms.

The connection enables data sharing, allowing shipping companies to manage marine lubricant procurement with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

The integration was fast-tracked to support the smooth onboarding of a new Closelink customer. To avoid disruption during the implementation, both teams worked closely together to deliver a fully operational system integration to the mutual customer in just a couple of weeks. The current setup will leverage BASS’s generic adaptor, which enables data exchange with external platforms—a key component of BASS’s framework which supports broader third-party integrations.

The newly completed integration enables two-way data exchange between BASSnet Fleet Management Systems’ planned maintenance and procurement software and Closelink’s lubricant-specific planning and ordering platform. The connection eliminates the need for manual data transfer, streamlining the entire lubricant procurement process from requisition creation to order optimization and supplier confirmation.

“The ability to exchange data instantly between the two systems is essential,” said Philippe Lavarde, Managing Director at Closelink. “It offers the speed and visibility that the customer needs to respond to operational demands with confidence and without delays”.

A fully connected workflow

Closelink’s platform brings transparency and automation to lubricant procurement, helping teams manage demand, plan deliveries, place orders, and track performance, all in one place. By automating data collection from various sources and providing actionable insights, Closelink empowers procurement teams to make faster, more informed decisions.

“Maritime operations are more connected than ever, and integrations like this are key to delivering real value,” said Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director of BASS Software. “BASSnet is the best-in-class, advanced software to streamline fleet-wide purchasing and logistics with end-to-end visibility. We’re proud to work with Closelink to enhance our scalable and integrated solution and support smarter, more connected fleet management for our customers worldwide. Our customers will gain significant value from this seamless integration to drive greater efficiency.”

Built to support growth

The integration offers a foundation for all BASSnet users looking to optimize their lubricant procurement. BASSnet’s scalable ERP environment supports large, complex fleets and makes it easy to onboard new vessels while extending access to tools like Closelink. As the maritime industry accelerates its digital transformation, such integrations provide a proven path to roll out best practices in procurement across entire fleets.