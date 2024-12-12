AXSMarine Collaborates with VIVE Sustainable Supply Programme

[By: AXSMarine]

AXSMarine, a pioneer and market leader in the provision of advanced solutions for shipping professionals, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with the VIVE Sustainable Supply Programme to enhance the traceability of sustainable commodities using AXSMarine Trade Flows and its CO 2 estimation system. This partnership leverages cutting-edge technology to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the supply chain.

Managed by Czarnikow and Intellync, the VIVE Programme is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in sustainability performance across global supply chains. By integrating AXSMarine’s Trade Flows, VIVE will provide real-time tracking and monitoring of commodity shipments, ensuring sustainable cargo traceability from origin to destination.

Hugo Rouse, AXSMarine’s Data Acquisition and Strategy Manager, commented: “Our platform provides precise and real-time tracking of vessels and commodity, crucial for maintaining the integrity of sustainable supply chains. We are thrilled to support the VIVE Programme’s mission of promoting sustainability and transparency in the commodities market.”

Benjamin French, Senior Manager of the VIVE Programme, added: “We are excited to partner with AXSMarine to enhance the traceability of sustainable commodities. This collaboration will provide our participants with unparalleled visibility into their supply chains, ensuring that sustainability claims are backed by robust data and reducing the risk of double selling.”

?VIVE aims to encompass entire supply chains, as product sustainability can only be adequately assessed and controlled when the whole supply chain is considered. However, ‘blind spots’ in traceability can occur when a sustainably verified product is sold to an international commodity trader who does not participate in the VIVE programme, resulting in ‘lost cargo’.

This collaboration addresses data gaps in the sustainable commodity chain of custody. If VIVE Verified cargo is loaded onto a bulk vessel, but the trader does not participate in the VIVE Chain of Custody Module, VIVE and AXSMarine can still track the vessel’s load and discharge points, speed, and time/date of arrival using the ship name and IMO number. Additionally, AXSMarine provides GHG emissions estimations for each voyage based on the vessel specifications, fuel consumption, distance, and speed.