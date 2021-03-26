Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology

By The Maritime Executive 03-26-2021 02:39:35

Spire Global, Inc., a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Data Solution of the Year for Transportation” award in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

Spire Maritime combines three types of AIS collection (Terrestrial T-AIS, Satellite S-AIS, and Dynamic AIS™ D-AIS™) into one API service. Dynamic-AIS™ is an innovation that allows the user to benefit from thousands of AIS receivers installed on ships traveling throughout the busiest shipping lanes in the world. More than 2,000 satellite enabled AIS receivers are sending data within 60 nautical miles around them along all major shipping routes. This process occurs at least every 15 minutes, lightning up the most busy sea routes with detailed accuracy. D-AIS provides an incredible frequency of position updates in areas that are out of the reach of terrestrial collection and overwhelm other satellite AIS providers. This inevitably allows for more safety and security at sea.

“The true value comes when layering S-AIS, T-AIS, and D-AIS and delivering it through one service. This means you benefit from expanded volumes of MMSIs in high traffic zones (HTZs) through a simple API integration or a raw data feed,” said Peter Platzer, CEO of Spire. “We are honored to be able to put our resources and innovation to use for the Maritime industry. Thanks to Data Breakthrough for recognizing our hard work and dedication to leading-edge solutions in the space.”

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The second annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from across the globe this year.

“Dynamic AIS™ from Spire Global solves the growing data gap problem and delivers more unique Maritime Mobile Service Identities volumes – it’s an incredible achievement wholly achieved through data and analytics,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “Congratulations to the whole team at Spire Global for their well-deserved ‘Data Solution of the Year for Transportation’ designation.”

Spire is a space-powered data and analytics platform that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses the largest multi-purpose satellite constellation to source and enrich data with the most accurate predictive solutions so organizations can rapidly course-correct, deploy resources, mitigate risk, and save lives.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.