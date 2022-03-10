Auramarine Appoints New Director of Engineering and Products

hipbuilding expert Henri Räty to provide strategic oversight and technical design management to the fuel supply systems pioneer as the company positions itself for further growth.

Fuel supply systems specialist Auramarine Ltd today announced the appointment of Henri Räty as Director of Engineering and Products based in Lieto, Finland.

The move will further support the company’s ambition for growth, which includes the recent announcements of its expansion into the process industry, in conjunction with consolidating its market leading position in maritime.

As a shipbuilding engineer with extensive experience in project management and technical engineering in the maritime industry, Henri will play an instrumental role in the design management and strategic oversight of Auramarine’s range of fuel supply systems and solutions for both conventional and alternative fuels.

Henri joins Auramarine from Meyer Turku, where he was Technical Manager with the responsibility for the design of shipbuilding projects. His previous experience includes project and engineering management roles at Citec Group, ALMACO Group and Rolls Royce.

The appointment will further advance the company’s strategic investments in the development of modular fuel supply and auxiliary systems for the marine, power and process industries.

Commenting on the appointment of Auramarine’s new management team member, CEO John Bergman said: “We are delighted to welcome Henri Räty to our team at Auramarine. With his vast experience in the shipbuilding market, Henri will support Auramarine with expanding our design capabilities.

“The appointment also reinforces our organisation’s significant growth in recent years, including our recent expansion into related markets such as the process industry, as well as the development of our lifecycle services offering. We look forward to growing our business together to support the shipping, power and process industries now and into the future.”

Henri Räty also commented: “The changing nature of naval architecture and ship design in line with the transition within the industry has created significant opportunities for innovative companies such as Auramarine to come to the fore with solutions that help to meet the many challenges that organisations now face. I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to lead Auramarine’s experienced engineering team and helping our customers to thrive.”

