ATPI Marine Travel & Qatar Airways Put Crew Change Logistics in Spotlight

Nikos Gazelidis

[By: ATPI Marine Travel]

International leader in specialist travel solutions to the shipping industry, ATPI Marine Travel, and award-winning airline Qatar Airways have joined forces to sponsors the first official LISW23 event; the Market Opening at the London Stock Exchange, which takes place at 8am on September 11th 2023.



As part of its sponsorship of one of the most important international shipping and maritime events on the calendar, ATPI will highlight its established services and new solutions designed to support seafarers travelling to and from ships, while providing a platform for crew managers to optimise costs and deliver on their company’s duty of care responsibilities.



Already at the forefront of delivering transformative solutions for its global clients, ATPI Marine Travel continues to develop new ways to meet the changing needs of modern crew change logistics. The company will focus on a soon to be unveiled end-to-end travel and crew change coordination servicing solution which promises to deliver significant cost savings along with enhanced hands-on visibility and control, improved automation and process efficiencies, prioritisation of seafarer wellbeing, and decarbonization initiatives.



“Crew change logistics requirements in the shipping community are expanding rapidly and we believe that the holistic approach running through our new integrated, comprehensive and flexible service package will not only optimise workflows for crew managers and their teams, but help to improve crew retention by giving employers the opportunity to ensure wellbeing while traveling to and from work,” explains Nikos Gazelidis, Chief Commercial Officer, ATPI Marine Travel.



“We work with many airlines and in our experience Qatar Airways certainly stands out as a carrier with a great understanding of the specific and changing needs of our marine clients and individual travellers, which is why we are delighted to be joint sponsors with them for LISW23,” adds Gazelidis. Representatives from ATPI Marine Travel will be on hand during LISW 2023 to discuss this trendsetting new approach to crew change logistics.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.