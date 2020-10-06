AST Marine Sciences Awarded Contract With Welsh Government

Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Marine Sciences is delighted to have been successful in a competitive tender process with the Welsh Government. AST has been awarded a 3-year contract to supply an advanced inshore vessel monitoring solution (iVMS) for the Welsh inshore fleet of 400 under 12-metre fishing vessels.

Utilising industry expertise has enabled AST to deliver a flexible iVMS solution where a one size fits all approach is not suitable – the solution will be tailored for a range of small inshore fishing vessels.

AST will provide either a fixed iVMS solution for larger vessels or a flexible solar-enhanced solution for smaller vessels where space and power is less abundant. The flexible solution does not require connection to the vessels primary power which enables quick and easy installation, with the added benefit of being self-powered. Installations are due to start in early November 2020 throughout Wales and are scheduled to be complete in early 2021.

The Welsh Government are proactively future proofing their fleet in preparation for the upcoming legislation that will soon require all inshore fleets and fishers to have this technology on-board.

AST’s Group Managing Director, Gregory Darling said:

“We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract supporting the Welsh Government and very much look forward to growing this partnership.

AST’s expertise in maritime communication teamed with this innovative solution will enable remote asset tracking for the fleet of vessels providing sustainable management of MPA (Marine Protected Areas), closed areas and inshore fisheries.”

