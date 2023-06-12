Artemis Technologies Shows eFoiler® Tech at Ørsted's Barrow Wind Farm

Jesper Holst, Senior Product Owner at Ørsted is pictured with Artemis Technologies' Commercial Director, David Tyler

[By: Artemis Technologies]

A demonstrator project, led by high-performance maritime design and applied technologies company, Artemis Technologies has been awarded £2.3 million to prove the company’s capability of serving the offshore wind farm sector through demonstration of its first electric foiling crew transfer vessel and daughter craft, the Artemis EF-12 CTV.

The financial support has been announced as part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 3 (CMDC3), funded by the UK’s Department for Transport and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.

Artemis Technologies has already launched to market the world’s first commercially viable, 100% electric, zero-emission foiling workboat range. This project will further prove these vessels, powered by Artemis Technologies’ unique eFoiler® propulsion system, have viable range and can safely transit technicians from shore to turbine in up to 1.5m waves; a market-wide requirement for CTV operations.

Speaking of how this project will resolve range and ride anxiety in market, Commercial Director at Artemis Technologies, David Tyler, said:

"Through simulation and ongoing testing in Belfast of our 11.5m prototype, we have already demonstrated that our vessels improve ride comfort and energy efficiency by up to 90%, whilst generating zero GHG emissions, when compared to fossil fuel counterparts currently in operation.

“The next step is to transition this into an operational CTV pilot scheme, where offshore wind farm operators can experience first-hand the improved sea keeping as well as economic and environmental benefits of our vessels in comparison to current designs.

“We are confident that we have the transformative technology that will lead to greener CTV operations and ultimately the decarbonisation of high-speed maritime transport. The support from the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition will now allow us to showcase that to decision makers on a global scale.”

Artemis Technologies has partnered with leading renewable energy company Ørsted, offshore access specialist Tidal Transit, and maritime leader Lloyd’s Register, to develop, test and deploy a 12m 100% electric foiling CTV and shore-based charging infrastructure at Ørsted’s Barrow wind farm on the UK’s west coast over the next two years.

Jesper Holst, Senior Product Owner at Ørsted, said:

“Global offshore wind is set to grow exponentially within the next decade and we are determined to remain in the lead by proactively exploring and trialling innovative technologies to strengthen our competitive edge on a continuous basis.

“As the world leader in offshore wind, we are thrilled to be working with Artemis Technologies to demonstrate the potential its technology has to revolutionise the offshore wind sector.”

The backing of this crew transfer vessel demonstration project is just the latest recognition by the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition of Artemis Technologies’ prowess for developing transformative decarbonising technology.

The Belfast-based maritime leader has previously received seven-figure funding from the CMDC to support a total of six projects in collaboration with global partners in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Funding comes following a successful year for Artemis Technologies which saw the continued roll out of the world’s first commercially viable, 100% electric, zero-emission foiling workboat range and unveiling the design of the company’s 100% electric, 150-seater passenger ferry that will hit the water next year.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.