Armstrong Marine Delivers Dive Boat for Washington State DNR

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-26 21:30:30

The 38’ x 13’ monohull dive compliance vessel Salish Scout was recently accepted by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after successful launch and sea trials in Port Angeles Harbor. In a competitive solicitation process last year, DNR selected Armstrong Marine’s proposal to design and build multiple vessels for their Marine Law Enforcement program. Salish Scout is a sister ship to the vessel Sentry, completed earlier this summer.

Salish Scout is customized for efficient geoduck fishery management along with other marine law enforcement operations. A 4’ dive platform, tank racks, aft deck shower, and custom dive ladder serve DNR divers monitoring geoduck stock and habitat.

“As the manager of 2.6 million acres of aquatic lands, the Department of Natural Resources plays a critical role in protecting our waters and preserving habitat from those who seek to damage it,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Sentry and Salish Scout will be DNR’s first line of defense against derelict vessels, abandoned fishing gear, and plastics that pollute our waters. Built by Armstrong Marine USA right here in Washington, these boats and their crews will assist recreational boaters and enforce the laws that keep our natural resources healthy and productive.”

The aggressive lines of Armstrong Marine’s design lend presence well-suited for compliance missions. Armstrong partnered with DNR’s graphic designer to complement this look with vinyl graphics fitting of an official agency enforcement vessel.

Twin Cummins QSB6.7 425 HP engines in a semi-tunnel straight shaft arrangement achieve 24 knot cruise and 30 knot pursuit speeds. SeaStar/Teleflex steering with Capilano helm pump, an Imtra Side-Power bow thruster, Bennett electric trim tabs, and Garmin navigation package with autopilot complete the system, ensuring superior maneuverability around other boats. Two 180-gallon fuel tanks allow for long hours on station, while an offset windlass eases repeated anchoring. Salish Scout is also outfitted with two tow bollards, 3-inch D-rubber fendering, and Rigid LED flood lights.

Inside the heated walk-around cabin, six Bentley’s Mariner seats with heavy duty suspension bases accommodate captain and crew. Two folding tables and a storage cabinet lend versatility to the interior workspace. AJR Marine overhead spotter windows maximize visibility. A sliding half door at the helm offers quick operator access during mooring. The pass-through cuddy provides bow access and emergency egress in addition to housing the head and ample equipment storage shelving.

Armstrong Marine USA Managing Director, Perry Knudson, commented, “Sentry and Salish Scout have met all targets set for performance, use, and serviceability. We’re proud that both vessels have entered service right away and are now contributing in such a significant way to DNR’s marine law enforcement missions.”

