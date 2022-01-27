Aquametro Completes Commissioning of AOM Remote Monitoring System

Image courtesy of Aquametro Oil & Marine

[By: Aquametro Oil & Marine]

As the pandemic continues to affect the business world, we are glad that we can announce the successful completion of another remote commissioning of our Aquametro Oil & Marine Remote Monitoring System (RMS).

The whole commissioning process was performed and supported remotely by an Aquametro Oil & Marine engineer, with assistance from an electrician in the yard at Batam, Indonesia. No onsite visit by our engineer was necessary – avoiding health risks and travel costs for our client Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd.

The RMS, that was installed onboard the Standby Safety Vessel FOS Thor, is monitoring the engines’ fuel consumption, rpm and load to capture the high fuel usage periods. The loading and transfer fuel lines are monitored, too. The monitored values are available onboard and onshore via our web portal or mobile app for data analysis and engine performance optimization.

About the project

As approved vendor for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) Aquametro Oil & Marine has

been working hand in hand (together with our Malaysian Partner, Megajaya) with BSP to improve the fuel oil consumption and efficiency monitoring for their chartered vessels. So far Aquametro Oil & Marine commissioned its RMS onboard over 14 vessels chartered to BSP (OVS/ATHS/Utility Boat).

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.