APM Terminals to Appoint Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir as New CCO

Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir

[By: APM Terminals]

An experienced leader with background in strategy, customer experience, sales, services, marketing and business development, Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir will join APM Terminals in January 2022 from Icelandair Group, where she currently also serves as Chief Commercial Officer.

Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir holds a degree in Leadership and Management from Háskóli Íslands (University of Iceland). Prior to joining Icelandair Group, Birna served as Chief Commercial Officer at Iceland Telecom and Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Landsvirkjun - the National Power Company of Iceland.

“Birna’s experience within customer service, sales, marketing and technology will further strengthen the important role that the APM Terminals’ Commercial team plays in bringing our Safer, Better, Bigger strategy to life, as well as in delivering a consistent high quality customer experience for our diverse client portfolio”, says Morten Engelstoft, CEO of APM Terminals. “Technology and data are becoming crucial for our operations and Birna’s 16 years’ experience in telecommunications and IT will be of great value to the business.”

“I am excited to join the APM Terminals organization and be part of a safety, customer and people driven organization - one that plays a vital role in global trade and that allows people from around the world to create and live better lives”, comments Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir. “I have been fascinated with the developments of technology and how quickly new things are introduced and how much they can change our society, our opportunities and organizations.”

New CCO appointment comes after the earlier announcement of Jonathan Goldner, who had been the company’s Chief Commercial Officer since 2017, assuming the role of Head of Asia Region at APM Terminals in September.

