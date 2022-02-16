APM Terminals Mumbai to Invest $115M in Container Handling Capacity

Photo courtesy of APM Terminals

[By: APM Terminals]

APM Terminals Mumbai (also known as Gateway Terminals India, GTI) will invest $115 million in infrastructure development to increase its container handling capacity. The investment will include Ship-to-Shore (STS) and Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes and is aimed at enabling GTI to accommodate changing customer needs for larger vessel capability. With this investment, the container handling capacity of GTI will increase by 10% to 2.18 million TEUs.

Explaining the rationale behind investment, Mr. Girish Aggarwal, COO, APM Terminals Mumbai (GTI) said: “The investment will allow us to cater to the larger vessels safely and efficiently at our terminal. This in turn will assist our customers to drive operational efficiency towards the Indian trade.”

According to Girish Aggarwal, “The terminal’s initiative is a step forward in supporting Government’s initiative to improve ‘Ease of Doing Business.”

GTI is a joint venture between APM Terminals and domestic rail operator Container Corporation of India (Concor), operating at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust located at Nhava Sheva. The terminal includes a berth line of 2,336 feet, 128 acres of yard space, and modern service equipment — including 10 twin-lifting quay cranes, 40 rubber-tire gantry cranes, and three rail-mounted quay cranes.

