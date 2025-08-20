Anglo-Eastern Selects Inmarsat’s NexusWave for Hadley Shipping Group

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced that Anglo-Eastern will upgrade Hadley Shipping Group’s fleet to Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity solution, NexusWave.

Hadley Shipping Group is a long-standing Inmarsat Maritime user. Its transition to NexusWave represents a significant step forward in adopting a unified, bonded multi-orbit solution that will deliver enhanced performance, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, and a scalable platform for future operational needs and crew welfare.

Anglo-Eastern, a leader in technical ship management and a strong advocate of digital innovation at sea, began implementing its multi-orbit connectivity strategy in 2023. With NexusWave now being installed across a range of vessels under its management, Anglo-Eastern reinforces its mission to accelerate digital transformation, boost cyber-resilience, and provide seafarers with a reliable, home-like internet.

Torbjorn Dimblad, Chief Information Officer, Anglo-Eastern, said: “With NexusWave, we’re able to leverage secure, high-performance connectivity through a truly integrated multi-network approach. This solution aligns with our vision of a digitally advanced fleet, and we’re looking forward to the results of the ongoing trials as we continue to roll out NexusWave across our managed vessels.”

Sunit Das, Director of Operations, Hadley Shipping Group, said: “Unlimited data is a key benefit of Inmarsat’s NexusWave, but our decision to invest goes beyond just bandwidth. This upgrade supports our long-term goals for operational efficiency and crew wellbeing. With the built-in cybersecurity and our confidence in Inmarsat’s capabilities, NexusWave enables us to future-proof our fleet as maritime data and connectivity demands evolve.”

NexusWave combines high-speed connectivity, resilient bonded networks, and seamless global coverage to meet the growing requirements of modern shipping. Designed for scalability, it supports everything from smart vessel operations to enhanced crew welfare programmes.

Gert Jan Panken, Global Vice President, Inmarsat Maritime, said “This collaboration with Anglo-Eastern and Hadley Shipping Group reflects our shared commitment to building smarter, safer, and more connected operations at sea. NexusWave is engineered to meet the complex challenges of modern maritime operations, and we’re proud to support our customers as they embrace the future of connectivity.”