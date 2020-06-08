Alphatanker – a chartering & market analysis platform – now upgraded

By The Maritime Executive 06-08-2020 04:28:56

AXSMarine has recently added several enhancements to its Alphatanker chartering and market analysis platform. Alphatanker employs multiple layers of commercial and technical data with refined AIS coverage to provide 24/7 market coverage.



AXSMarine has implemented the module AXSReader that scans, normalizes, and organizes complex shipping data. This tool retrieves the data from a company mailbox, without the need to open a single email. It captures only the relevant info, filters spam and keeps the data private, protected and safe.



Another recent solution to find its way in Alphatanker is the AXSMarine API Hub – a tool designed to provide flexible shipping patterns info. With its up-to-date raw data, one-click integration and injections, as well as full control options, AXSMarine claims it's vital for mastering modern-day industry analysis.



The third addition to Alphatanker is AXSInsights – a portal providing actionable shipping trend data in the form of pre-set analysis visualisations. It is the combination of big data and simple graphic presentations, exploring current and historical commodity flows, speeds by trade, ton- mile analyses and much more.



Alphatanker also includes Trade Flows. According to AXSMarine, it allows the users to benefit from pivot grids and to customize displays. Trade Flows eliminates the need to purchase and process other AIS data feeds and build complex tools.

