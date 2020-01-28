Alpha Ori Technologies Secures ISO Information Security Certification

The commitment of Alpha Ori Technologies to world class information security protocols in the face of rising cybersecurity risks has been recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Alpha Ori, which digitally enables shipping companies through the deployment of cutting-edge technology, has been awarded ISO 27001:2013, a globally recognized standard that certifies the successful establishment, maintenance and continual improvement of a company’s Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Alpha Ori’s ISO 27001:2013 certification confirms that the digital shipping specialist has put in place a system of technical, administrative and physical controls which secure the company’s own information, and customer and employee information, within the context of overall business risks.

Attaining certification is part of Alpha Ori’s’ strategy of creating industry-leading products and services measured against global benchmarks of shipping industry excellence.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification means our customers have complete assurance our products operate to best-in-class information security standards,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, the Co-CEO of Alpha Ori.

“We achieved ISO certification at our first attempt, showcasing the completeness and rigour of our information security systems.”

Captain Unni is also the CEO and Founder of Synergy Group, the Singapore-headquartered ship manager which now manages a diverse fleet of over 270 vessels. Given the increasing incidence of cyber-attacks on shipping companies, he believes guaranteeing information security has become a critical element of ship management.

“The International Maritime Organization has, quite rightly, issued guidelines to ensure everyone in the maritime sector takes cybersecurity seriously. This includes addressing cyber risks in safety management systems by the start of next year,” he said.

“Cybersecurity is something we at Synergy have always placed great emphasis on. Top class information and data security is expected and demanded by owners and suppliers. It’s also now an integral part of ensuring safety at sea, operational excellence and fleet/vessel efficiency optimisation.

“We stay ahead of the game by future proofing the vessels we manage, as well as our fleet management systems. We lean heavily on Alpha Ori to achieve this.”

Central to Alpha Ori’s portfolio is SMARTShip, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that enables the onboard operation of multiple systems with varying degrees of autonomy. SMARTShip has already been installed on more than 40 vessels and another 60 ships are currently undergoing the setup process.

“Alpha Ori has proven by gaining ISO 27001 certification that we are leading the way in providing safe, risk-free digital shipping solutions that meet the highest standards of maritime and information security protection,” said Bala Sankaran, Co-CEO of Alpha Ori. “This shows with cyberattack threats on the rise, the highest security standards are possible now and available to all.”

The decision by management to work toward ISO 27001:2013 accreditation was part of its ongoing commitment to continually improving products and services. To become ISO 27001:2013 compliant, the company’s teams based in the USA, India and Singapore underwent an extensive companywide audit that included information data security management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment and clearance of non-conformances.

"I am extremely proud of my team for their achievement, which proves theirs and the company’s commitment to ensuring quality and providing the best possible service to our clients,” said Sankaran.

“We are dedicated to constant improvement and development and achieving and maintaining an ISO 27001:2013 accreditation ensures we have the processes and systems in place to achieve this."



