Alpha Ori Technologies Secures $6m Funding From Hafnia & BW LPG

By The Maritime Executive 04-19-2021 03:41:59

Maritime digital solutions provider Alpha Ori Technologies has closed a $6m investment round. The round was jointly led by leading ship owners Hafnia and BW LPG.

Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia, has now joined the Alpha Ori Technologies board of directors.

With a diverse range that includes SMARTShip, SMARTVoyager, ShipPalm and VIO, AOT is transforming the multi-trillion dollar maritime industry by replacing disjointed analogue systems with smart digital enterprises.

This latest financing further builds on an exceptional year for AOT, in which, with a rapidly growing client list, it surpassed the target of 100 SMARTShip deployments by the end of 2020. The SMARTShip digital solution is being increasingly adopted by leading maritime operators worldwide, and this new investment will further accelerate its product roadmap leveraging futuristic technologies.

Anders Onarheim, CEO of BW LPG, said: "BW LPG is pleased to be among the earliest adopters of SMARTShip technology in our journey to digitalise our fleet. Over the years with Alpha Ori as our partner we benefit from improved fleet management as we build real-time, transparent and reliable ship-to-shore connections. We look forward to continued growth with Alpha Ori as we progress our digital transformation journey.”

Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia, commented: “Hafnia is pleased to now be an investor in Alpha Ori. Our work together thus far has empowered Hafnia to make decisions based on real-time and accurate data analytics. Alpha Ori helps us rest assured that we are actually making progress towards improving performance and reducing impact on the environment. SMARTShip also ensures that any company is ready for all future environmental reporting requirements. I look forward to further strengthening our partnership and performance through this new investment and my participation on the Alpha Ori Board of Directors.”

Rajesh Unni, Founder & Co-CEO of AOT, said: “Challenging the status quo and creating opportunities that have the power to transform the maritime industry by embracing new technologies have been the defining objectives of Alpha Ori. We are thrilled with the support of our investors who bring in their capital, knowledge and network to further our vision.”

