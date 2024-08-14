ALMACO Group Exclusively Distributes PizzaMaster Ovens for the Industry

[By: ALMACO Group]

Strategic Collaboration for Culinary Excellence

Building on the success of its previous partnerships, ALMACO Group is excited to align with PizzaMaster to offer high-quality pizza oven solutions to the maritime sector. This collaboration is a testament to ALMACO’s and PizzaMaster’s commitment to providing top-notch solutions that enhance the onboard culinary experience for passengers and crew alike.

Unveiling PizzaMaster's Advanced Pizza Ovens

PizzaMaster’s advanced pizza ovens, renowned for their efficiency and performance, will be a valuable addition to ALMACO’s comprehensive portfolio of galley equipment and lifecycle services. PizzaMaster makes the world’s largest electric deck oven range, boasting an impressive selection of 85 different sizes, 1500 models and thereby more than 1?000?000 oven combinations.

The electric pizza ovens, capable of reaching temperatures as high as 500°C or 932°F, ensure continuous high capacity, delivering a perfect blend of power and precision. The high quality of the ovens in combination with their efficiency results in a higher bake quality, capacity, and more profit for the owners. This exceptional combination in the hands of the skilled onboard culinary chefs, not only enhances capacity, but also brings an authentic old-world bake flavor for irresistibly delicious pizzas.

A Testimony to Commitment and Innovation

“We are delighted to announce our exclusive distribution agreement with PizzaMaster, a company synonymous with exceptional quality and craftsmanship in the culinary world,” says Marco Cargnello, Galley Design Expert at ALMACO Group. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive and high-end solutions for the maritime sector. We are confident that PizzaMaster’s expertise in pizza ovens will enhance the culinary offerings on board our clients’ vessels, contributing to an unparalleled onboard dining experience for their guests and crew.”

“We are excited to work with ALMACO to bring our high-quality pizza ovens to the maritime industry, where we believe they will significantly enhance onboard dining experiences”, says Elisabeth Zickert, Sales Director for the Maritime sector at PizzaMaster.