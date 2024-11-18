ALMACO Group Appoints Peter Melander as President of EPC Division

[By: ALMACO Group]

ALMACO Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Melander as President of its newly renamed EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) Division, previously known as the Accommodation Systems Division. Peter brings extensive experience and a strong history in leadership, sales, and innovation within the maritime industry.

Peter Melander joins ALMACO from his previous role at Alandia Engineering, where he served as Chairman and CEO. With a long and distinguished career in the maritime sector, Peter has held various leadership positions that have refined his expertise in sales, project management, and strategic development. His extensive background and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving ALMACO’s EPC Division forward.

Increased focus on Major Projects, Modernizations, and Full Turnkey Solutions

With the cruise modernization market booming, ALMACO is placing increased emphasis on major conversions and modernizations of complete hotel areas on passenger ships. Hence, the renaming and new strategic focus of ALMACO’s EPC Division, formerly called the Accommodation Systems Division.

Peter Melander’s location in Florida, a key hub for the maritime industry and the cruise market, aligns perfectly with this strategic focus. His presence in the region will enable ALMACO to better serve its clients and meet the growing demand for conversions and modernization services.

ALMACO is renowned for its expertise in handling major projects and offering full turnkey solutions. The company is committed to delivering comprehensive services that encompass every aspect of projects, from pre-development, design and engineering to installation and full turnkey lifecycle services and digital solutions. This approach ensures that clients receive high-quality, seamless solutions tailored to their specific needs throughout the lifetime of the ship.

ALMACO’s CEO, Björn Stenwall, welcomes Peter to the Team

Björn Stenwall, CEO of ALMACO Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Peter Melander to our team. His unique blend of technical expertise and leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our portfolio. Peter’s leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and comfortable hotel areas and operations for our clients.”

Peter Melander commented on his new role: “I am excited to join ALMACO Group and lead the EPC Division. I look forward to working with the talented team here to further enhance our offerings and contribute to the company’s growth and success.”