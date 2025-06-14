ALMACO Delivers Utopia of the Seas’ Provision Stores/Refrigeration Machines

[By ALMACO Group]

ALMACO Group is delighted to announce the successful delivery of a comprehensive project for Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas, sailing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. Delivered in 2024 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the project included the supply and installation of provision stores and refrigeration machinery. ALMACO’s project size on the vacation brand’s ultimate short getaway consisted of approximately 3,000 m² of provision stores, including cold rooms, freezer rooms, and refrigerated stores.

High Quality and On Time

The provision stores onboard Utopia of the Seas are a critical part of the vessel’s operations, ensuring the safe and efficient storage of food and beverages for guests and crew. ALMACO supplied and installed extensive cold rooms, freezer rooms, and refrigerated stores, all designed to meet the highest quality and hygiene standards. As an area inspected by USPH (United States Public Health), delivering the provision stores with the expected quality level was a key focus. Furthermore, these spaces were required for the first sea trial to accommodate food storage for crew and technicians, a challenge that the ALMACO team successfully met by completing all areas in time for the sea trial.

In addition to the provision stores, ALMACO was responsible for the engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of the refrigeration machinery. The scope included cooling units, air coolers, piping, control system and SCADA ensuring optimal operation of the refrigeration plant. The team’s expertise in delivering high-quality solutions played a vital role in the project’s success.

Cooperation and Good Planning

The strong cooperation between ALMACO Group, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, and Royal Caribbean was essential in achieving these great end results. Vincent Querard, Head of Projects Management, praised the teamwork, stating, “The fantastic end-result of this project reflects the dedication and cooperation of all parties involved. Completing all provision store areas before the sea trial was a significant achievement.”

Samuel Teyssier, Project Manager, added, “The successful delivery of the refrigeration machinery was a result of thorough planning and collaboration. We are proud of the outcome and the quality of our work. A thank you to everyone involved in making this a successful project.”

Happy Sailing

As Utopia of the Seas continues her sailing in the Caribbean, ALMACO Group extends our best wishes to the ship and all its guests. ALMACO Group is looking forward to continuing our collaboration in the future with both Royal Caribbean and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

