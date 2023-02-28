Alfa Laval launches PureBilge Compact for All Vessels

Alfa Laval launches PureBilge Compact to extend the benefits of PureBilge technology to vessels of all sizes. With PureBilge Compact, Alfa Laval opens its door to both small and large vessel segments to enjoy the benefits of PureBilge technology for bilge water treatment. The compact, easy-to-install and cost-efficient solution with an enhanced environmental profile will help small and large vessels to meet compliance and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval announces the launch of PureBilge Compact, a compact version of the oily water separator PureBilge, to extend a remarkable opportunity to small vessel segments to achieve compliance with bilge water treatment regulations. The PureBilge Compact is designed with a focus on reducing footprint, providing easy installation and lowering the operating cost of the vessel.



Expanding accessibility to meet customer needs

PureBilge Compact is a highly compact and modular solution that provides a great opportunity for small-segment vessels to benefit from the proven oily water separation technology without space and installation constraints. Its reduced footprint and hassle-free installation also makes it an ideal retrofit solution for bigger vessels struggling with filters.

“We are delighted to bring PureBilge Compact to the market. This compact, easy-to-install, and cost-effective solution will help both small and large vessels achieve compliance for oily water separation,” says Ayla Korlof, Global Business Manager, HSS Pure & Engine Power, Alfa Laval. “The future already looks bright for PureBilge Compact as we have received interest from shipyards specializing in smaller vessels who see our solution as the perfect fit for their designs.”



"We're often approached by customers who are struggling to treat their bilge water effectively with their current filters,” says Rebecka Fogelquist Anthony, Service Development Manager, Alfa Laval. “PureBilge is not always an appropriate retrofit choice for them, regardless of vessel size, as they do not require the biggest flow capacity. With PureBilge Compact onboard, our customers can now have access to a retrofit alternative suited to their needs.”

Saving time, space & money

PureBilge Compact is designed for 24/7 unmanned operation, which reduces the operation cost, just like PureBilge. The lack of requirement for chemicals, adsorption filters or membranes eliminates the filter replacement cost and lowers maintenance costs.

Its continuous, single-stage operation requires less holding tank volume and provides more payload capacity. Its capacity flow of 600 l/h as compared to 2500 l/h to 5000 l/h for PureBilge, makes it significantly smaller and easy to install.

Matchless efficiency and performance

With its integrated oil content monitor, PureBilge Compact cleans bilge water effectively by removing oil pollution below the 15 ppm IMO requirements and has the potential to reduce oil content even further, reaching below 5 ppm. This fully automated centrifugal separation system ensures continuous high performance, regardless of variations in feed, oil shocks and rough weather conditions.

“Smaller vessels depend no less on compliance and performance than their larger counterparts,” says Ayla. “By having PureBilge technology in different sizes, we can extend the advantages of IMO- compliant bilge water system to smaller vessel segments comprising mainly of fishing vessels, passenger ships, general cargo and superyachts.”



PureBilge Compact comes with advanced EPC 70 automated control and monitoring system, which seamlessly integrates with existing Alfa Laval systems, providing a single user-friendly interface. The system is already compliant with the anticipated 2024 cybersecurity regulation.

