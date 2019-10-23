Alexandra Kleinschmidt Joins Crane Worldwide Logistics

Alexandra Kleinschmidt

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-23 16:53:54

Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. Kleinschmidt is a licensed customs broker, certified customs specialist and has an experienced background in leadership roles covering customs brokerage, compliance, ocean product and sales. Throughout her career, she has lived in multiple continents and speaks four languages fluently bringing global experience to this leadership role. She is a graduate from Loyola and Tulane University.

The international trade landscape is changing rapidly and Crane Worldwide Logistics is determined to provide up to date and informative advice to clients across the world with a sense of urgency. Providing both trade consulting and customs brokerage services enables a platform for clients to keep informed in the ever changing requirements during the lifecycle of a customs entry as well as necessary resource to keep up to date on trade mitigations, developments and foreseeable recoveries.

“Crane Worldwide is an aggressive growth company that works with many like-minded clients. Alexandra is not only considered an expert in the field but is also a perfect fit for a company with a strong work ethic. Our clients help us to strive for continuous improvement, and I have no doubt that with the addition of Alexandra’s knowledge and expertise to the team, our clients will reap the rewards from the improved knowledge of our trade consulting team now and in the future,” comments Chad Taylor, Executive Vice President Global Operations.

“Crane Worldwide’s client’s demand a best in class solutions provider led by a best in class leader. Alexandra brings a dynamic approach to providing solutions and adds a different approach of driving success in Crane Worldwide’s brokerage division by having expertise in multiple countries as well as being considered an expert in multiple border crossings. Understanding the rules of engagements globally also makes her the right fit for Crane Worldwide’s trade consulting division,” added Tracey Anthony, VP and Chief Compliance Officer.

Kleinschmidt has gained significant experience within the 3PL environment, previously working for multiple logistics providers.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.