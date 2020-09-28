Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety LLC Announces Appointment of New CEO

By The Maritime Executive 09-28-2020

Mr. Mark Demmink joined the company on September 21.

A highly respected and performance driven Senior Commercial Executive, spanning a successful career of over 30+ years, is now a dynamic part of the company’s team.

Much of Mark’s experience has been in the Maritime industry, most notably with Wilhelmsen Maritime Service and Shell Marine where he has held numerous senior leadership roles.

Mark’s enthusiasm, passion for sales as well as talent will position Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety LLC for further growth in the years to come.

“It’s wonderful to get back to my roots…in Marine and Offshore! Joining Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety, with their best in class products and services could not have been more perfect. Looking forward to building on the foundations laid by the LALIZAS Group”, he commented.

Whilst the market conditions across the maritime industry continue to be challenging, Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety maintains its commitment to offering the very best service to its partners, placing their safety at the heart of its operations!

Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety LLC proudly welcomes its new CEO and wishes him great success in his new role.

